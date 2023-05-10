The Give Local Glendive Day was a great success thanks to local supporters, according to Peggy Iba of Greater Glendive Community Foundation, the group coordinating the May 4 Give Local event at the Moose.
"We are so appreciative to the Glendive community for giving to these 20 local nonprofits who make Glendive a better place to live, work and play," Iba said.
From those donors writing one check or giving by credit card $15,975 was raised for the 20 various Dawson County nonprofits. That's over $3000 more than last year's giving by one check.
People could also donate directly to the nonprofits that had displays around the perimeter of the Moose while everyone enjoyed the fiddle music of Jerem and Kate Joyce and the Eckert family band called Tether Project. Connie Undem said the Moose took in almost $900 for their roast beef dinners.
The Greater Glendive Community Foundation's project of adding four more blocks of hanging flower baskets on custom made brackets by Mindt Machine met its goal thanks to an unexpected surprise on yellowstonegives.org. The nonprofit won $1,000 for the most donations received between 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4 as Iba had posted those giving at the Moose on yellowstonegives.org, a fundraiser based in Billings with 70 nonprofits participating.
The GGCF board estimates adding 16 brackets and baskets filled with "supertunias" to the end of the aluminum streetlights by DCHS, in addition to the flowers for the 32 baskets in the eight blocks they had last year would cost $3,200. With mail in donations, Give Local Day and the $1,000 prize, they made their goal. The GGCF also thanks Tractor Supply for the potting soil and fertilizer for the hanging baskets and to the Bloom for letting them grow until they are put up the end of May.
Special thanks goes to Stockman Bank for $1,500 divided among all 20 nonprofits and BN Credit Union for four $50 gift cards that in random drawings went to Friends of the Library, The Gallery, DCC Foundation and Love Like Justice.
People can still give directly to any of the nonprofits in Dawson County any day of the year. Their projects were huge, many over $100,000, with roof repairs, lighting, recycling and building or remodeling projects. If checks do get mailed to Community GATE at 313 W. Valentine for any of the nonprofits, the organizations designated by donors will receive 100% of the funds.
The Greater Glendive Community Foundation grant applications are due May 15 for nonprofit projects needing additional funding. They can picked up and turned in at the Chamber, Edward Jones at 200 S Main, 313 W Valentine or mailed to Box 1122, Glendive. The application online at greaterglendive.org is the same except it has an old due date rather than May 15.