Glendive Education Almanac Feb 16, 2023 5 hrs ago

WHAT'S HAPPENINGMonday, February 20• FFA Dis trict Contest in Miles City• 4:15-5:30 p.m. – WMS 6th Grade Boys Basketball PracticeTuesday, February 21• WMS (Early Out (Parent/Teachers Conference-PIR)• 4:15-5:30 p.m. – WMS 6th Grade Boys Basketball PracticeWednesday, February 22• All Day – Boys and Girls Basketball Divisional Tournament in BillingsThursday, February 23• All Day – Boys and Girls Basketball Divisional Tournament in Billings• NO SCHOOLFriday, February 24• All Day – Boys and Girls Basketball Divisional Tournament in Billings• NO SCHOOLSaturday, February 25• All Day – Boys and Girls Basketball Divisional Tournament in BillingsSCHOOL MENUAll School LunchMonday: PizzaTuesday: Sausage Biscuit w/ Egg and Cheese, PotatoWednesday: Tomato Soup w/ Grilled CheeseAll meals are served with vegetables, fruit and milk.- - - - - - - - - -DCHS Breakfast MenusMonday: French Toast w/ SausageTuesday: Pancake, String CheeseEarly Risers or ParfaitWednesday: PB&J or DonutMilk and fruit or juice served with all mealsLincoln Breakfast MenuMonday: Peanut Butter and Jelly, YogurtTuesday: Pancake, String CheeseWednesday: Doughnut, Beef StickJefferson Breakfast MenuMonday: Cereal w/ ToastTuesday: Cereal Bar w/ Cheese StickWednesday: Banana BreadWashington Breakfast MenuMonday: Pancakes and Egg PattyTuesday: Cereal w/ ToastWednesday: Cereal w/ Muffin