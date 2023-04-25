Glendive Medical Center announced Dallin Greene, MD as the newest physician to join its growing team. Greene will become GMCs full-time podiatrist beginning May 1.
“We are very fortunate to have an accomplished Podiatrist as part of our team at Glendive Medical Center,” stated Parker Powell, CEO. “Part of our strategic plan this year is to build this service and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.”
“I have been practicing in Southwest Montana for the past seven years,” stated Dr. Greene. “My practice covered Butte, Bozeman, Dillon and Anaconda. I love to live in a smaller community and enjoy working for a hospital system. When I saw the opportunity to work for a hospital in a smaller community, and still be able to stay in Montana, I knew I had to jump at the chance.”
Dr. Greene grew up in Phoenix, Ariz. and after high school, he lived in South America for a few years. While he was there, he was a translator for some visiting physicians. He saw how people responded when they were helped with their issues and that experience helped push him towards the medical field. He obtained his undergraduate degree in Biology at Brigham Young University in Idaho. He then received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine at Midwestern University in Glendale Arizona. During this time, he traveled on Medical Missions to Guatemala and Mexico. He graduated from Podiatric Residency at United Health Services with Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency with a credential in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery in Johnson City, New York in 2016. During residency, he served as a Clinical Assistant Instructor at the Clinical Campus at Binghamton SUNY Upstate Medical University in Binghamton, New York.
Dr. Greene is board certified in foot surgery through the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. He is bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish and the President of the Montana Podiatric Medical Association.
“I treat all aspects of the foot and ankle with expertise in deformity correction. When treating patients, I want them to play a major role in their care, I give them options on how to treat a condition then allow them to help decide which option is best based upon their situation in life.”
Greene and his wife have four sons: Canon, 12; Bridger, 11; Gunner, 9; and Porter, 7; and one daughter, Dallas, 3. He enjoys outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, camping, and horseback riding.
The family is looking forward to making Glendive their home. “Since accepting the job in Glendive, I have had multiple people come up to me and let me know that they have lived in Glendive. They all expressed how much they loved living there and how great the people are,” Greene said.
Dr. Greene is now accepting patients. To set up an appointment, please call 406-345-8901.