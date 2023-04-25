Dr. Greene

Dr. Dallin Greene

Glendive Medical Center announced Dallin Greene, MD as the newest physician to join its growing team. Greene will become GMCs full-time podiatrist beginning May 1.

“We are very fortunate to have an accomplished Podiatrist as part of our team at Glendive Medical Center,” stated Parker Powell, CEO. “Part of our strategic plan this year is to build this service and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.”