Glendive Schools: May 1-6

WHAT'S HAPPENING
Monday, May 1
6-7 p.m. – DCHS FFA Awards Banquet

Tuesday, May 2
TBA – DCHS JV Tennis in Miles City
3-4 p.m. – DCHS Softball vs Sidney

Thursday, May 4
7 p.m. – WMS Girls Club Sleepover (6th Grade Girl members only)

Friday, May 5
WMS – No School
State Music Festival in Billings
8 a.m. – DCHS Tennis at Billings Mayfair in Billings
4/6 p.m. – DCHS Softball at Billings Central in Billings

Saturday, May 6
State Music Festival in Billings
8 a.m. – DCHS Tennis at Billings Mayfair in Billings
9 a.m. – WMS Glendive Track Meet
DCHS Track in Sidney

MENU
Lunch
Monday: Chicken Flautos w/ Rice
Tuesday: French Toast w/ Sausage Tritater
Wednesday: Sloppy Joe w/ Potato Chips
Thursday: Burrito w/ Nachos
All meals are served with vegetables, fruit and milk.
All DCHS' breakfasts will be cook's choice the month of May.

Lincoln Breakfast
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Breakfast Bar, Yogurt
Wednesday: Egg Omelet
Thursday: Breakfast Pizza

Jefferson Breakfast
Monday: Cereal w/ Cheese Stick
Tuesday: Muffin w/ Yogurt
Wednesday: Cereal Bar w/ Yogurt
Thursday: Egg and Sausage Links

Washington Breakfast
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Breakfast Tornado
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Sausage Egg Cheese Muffin