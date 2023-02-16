The center will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20 in observation of President’s Day.
Thank you to the following individuals for their memorials donated to the center: Mike and Carol Wolff in memory of Erna Rau, Charla Dukart, Ann Doane and Donna Heinrich; Dennis and Sandy Snow in memory of Donna Heinrich.
Thank you to the following individuals for their donations to the center: Ilse Roehl, Barb Roehl, Candy and Darrell Austby.
The team of AARP Tax-Aide Volunteers are now taking appointments for tax help and e-filing for taxpayers with low- and middle-income, with special attention to those age 60 and older. Please call 377-3791 to schedule an appointment.
The Sagebrush Readers book club will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.
We invite you to join us on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m. for the afternoon movie: The Farmer’s Daughter, staring Loretta Young, Joseph Cotton and Ethel Barrymore. For more information contact the center at 406-377-3791.
The monthly pinochle tournament will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.
Blood pressure checks are now offered at the center! Blood pressure checks are held on Tuesday mornings from 10-11a.m. For more information contact Deanna at the center at 406-377-3791.
The following were winners for the activities held this week: bridge – Dan Dassinger; pinochle – James Knoll; pinochle – Mike Hilger.
Next week’s activities: Monday – ladies exercise at 9 a.m.; Tuesday – BAL-A-VIS-X at 9 a.m. Blood Pressure Checks 10-11a.m., pinochle at 1 p.m., Bridge at 1:30 p.m., Sagebrush Readers at 1 p.m.; Wednesday- ladies exercise at 9 a.m. and afternoon movie at 1:30 p.m.; Thursday – Pinochle Tournament at 1 p.m.; Friday – Ladies exercise at 9 a.m. For more information or to get signed up please contact the center at 377-3791.
The noon congregate meal is served daily, Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. If you would like to join us for a meal, please call the center the day before at 377-3791 to reserve a meal.