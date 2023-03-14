GMC

The Glendive Medical Center Foundation has announced that applications are now being accepted for their scholarship awards for the 2023-2024 school year. Applications are being accepted now through April 15 on the GMC website at www.gmc.org/foundation.

The Sobotka Scholarship will provide a $5,000 award to a student who is seeking a high-level profession in the medical field. This scholarship endowment was a gift from local ranchers, Auggie and Mary Sobotka, and 16 local students have received this award since 2004.