The Glendive Medical Center Foundation has announced that applications are now being accepted for their scholarship awards for the 2023-2024 school year. Applications are being accepted now through April 15 on the GMC website at www.gmc.org/foundation.
The Sobotka Scholarship will provide a $5,000 award to a student who is seeking a high-level profession in the medical field. This scholarship endowment was a gift from local ranchers, Auggie and Mary Sobotka, and 16 local students have received this award since 2004.
The MJB Nursing Scholarship is a $1,000 award intended for a registered nursing student or a student pursuing a degree in a medical profession. Preference for this award is given to those students working at GMC. The MJB Scholarship was created in 2012 by an employee at GMC.
The GMC Foundation also offers the Barbara Markham Endowed Scholarship. Barbara was a longtime employee at GMC and the scholarship was created in her honor by Former CEO Scott Duke and former Board Member Craig Anderson. This year the award will be $1,000, and this scholarship is intended for students in the accounting or business fields.
The family of Ernestena “Tena” Brown have graciously started a scholarship in her memory. Brown was a nurse for 45 years and devoted 44 of those years at Glendive Medical Center. The award will be $500 and is intended for students who are pursuing a degree in healthcare, including medical and dental.
Commenting on the awards, Foundation Director Jaime Shanks said, “I have been so happy to be a part of the work that the GMC Foundation has done in the area of providing scholarships. So many talented area students have benefited from this program. We encourage students to apply on our website - it is a very easy process, and all applications will be reviewed after April 15 by the Foundation Board’s scholarship committee.”
The criteria established for applicants are as follows
Must fill out the application provided on the GMC website.
Must be halfway through their college program.
Must be enrolled in an accredited institution as a full-time student in a four-year baccalaureate program or at the graduate level.
Must submit a sealed, official transcript with proof of a cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Must provide three reference letters.
The deadline for all applications to be received in the Foundation office is April 15 at 5 p.m. For questions about the Foundation’s scholarship program, please call Foundation Specialist Julie Borst at (406) 345-3373.