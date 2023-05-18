Angelia Zimdars gives fives to Washington Middle School students during the Graduates school tour on Wednesday morning. The Dawson County High School Class of 2023 made its rounds to the district's elementary and middle schools Wednesday morning as part of the traditional graduate walk. Young students lined the halls to cheer on this year's seniors whose time in the Glendive school system will culminate with graduation on Sunday. See more photos of the graduates' school tours at rangerreview.com.
Jamie Crisafulli photo
Jasmine Toups and Scottilee Mills walk through the halls of Washington Middle School, slapping hands with middle school students, during the graduate walk.
Senior Gaige Schlosser
Seniors Tristan Berube, Caleb Myhre and Korbin Lantis
Seniors Justin Erhart, Corbin Gabbert and Gunnar Neva
Gabe Dominguez, Austin Berry, Kaden Haffner and Micheal Murphy
Grace Peoples, Hailee Deguzman and Mallory Robinson
