Wednesday (April 19), we had our usual lunch at Yellowstone River Inn. There were Sharon, Arlene, Carole, Tracy and I for the good meal. We had some rain and my road was a little muddy. We do need the rain, so it is not so dry this summer.
It is that time of year-kittens are cute, but they grow up to be big cats. Therefore, get your animals neutered so other people do not have to do the neutering. We do not need any more kittens for other people to take care of; be responsible for your animals.
Friday morning was a cloudy day for us to be out for breakfast. Their was just Carole, Sharon, Arlene and I. As always we had a lot to talk over-getting read to decorate graves on Memorial Day was one of the subjects. Arlene usual goes with me, but a couple more could go too.
Am still trying to get my family history straight out so there is less booklets to look though. It is a never-ending project-another 50 years and it will be done.
For many years we had a small part of a tent bought in Nashua, Iowa in 1929. Three young sisters, Ada, Hatti and Emma-daughters of Emil and Bertha Schmudlach traveled to Hodges in a new 1929 car. They bought a tent to sleep in along the way to Montana. They visited their cousin Marie Schmudlach Anderson. Hattie and Emma stayed for about a week and went back to Iowa. Hatti married Walter Crooke and Emma married Keith Knight in Iowa. Ada stayed longer and worked in Wibaux, she met John Hede and they married in 1930 in Glendive. Ada and John went to Washington to live. Before the sisters left Hodges, they sold the tent to Arvid and Marie Anderson.
The tent was sat up each summer for their grandchildren to play in and store their candy and other goods. The children thought a wild animal was stealing their candy and other goods at night. Many years later we found out it was just our grandfather, he had a good time with us.
