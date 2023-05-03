My distant relative in Texas found some information on the people that came from Sweden. She is very good at hunting down the relatives that came to Texas.
- - - - -
We were out to lunch at Yellowstone River Inn Wednesday (April 26). Sharon, Arlene, Carole, Vi and I enjoyed a good meal. Some of us do not cook much at home anymore. We just enjoy going out to eat a few times a week.
- - - - -
Friday morning was breakfast at Yellowstone River Inn with Arlene, Carole, Vi, Tana and Sam and Zariah from the women's basketball team at the college. They will not be coming back to play basketball next year.
- - - - -
Saturday, we had planned Eula's birthday party, but she had to leave town, because her daughter was in the hospital. We did meet for lunch and Sharon baked a delicious cake for our desert. We will celebrate Eula, Nancy and my birthday sometime in May.
- - - - -
My German relatives came from Marienbush, Posen on the ship Allenannes from the port of Hamburg on September 5, 1880 to New York. Gottieb and Augusta (Redemann) Schmudlach and five children. They went to Michigan where his sister lived for a month. Then went on to Lawler, Iowa where he farmed. Augusta died in 1901 and Gottieb died in 1915. Their son Herman married Elizabeth Buldhaupt and moved to Montana in 1906 where he homestead near St. Philip. In the spring of 1916, the family moved to Hodges on a farm. Herman died 1938 and Elizabeth died in 1926. Their daughter, Marie married Arvid Anderson and lived a few miles from Hodges, most of their lives.
- - - - -
Monday noon, Tana bought out lunch for us. Then she helped me with a few things. It is always nice to have the help.