Recently, my granddaughter, Brooke traveled to Wolf Point and got on the Amtrak to Whitefish. She attended a baby shower for a college friend. Brooke visited with college classmates for several days while in Whitefish. She returned to Wolf Point on the train. While on the train, she saw a multitude of wildlife, including a moose. The seats on the train were comfortable and roomy. She is looking forward to another Amtrak adventure in the future.

