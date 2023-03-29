Recently, my granddaughter, Brooke traveled to Wolf Point and got on the Amtrak to Whitefish. She attended a baby shower for a college friend. Brooke visited with college classmates for several days while in Whitefish. She returned to Wolf Point on the train. While on the train, she saw a multitude of wildlife, including a moose. The seats on the train were comfortable and roomy. She is looking forward to another Amtrak adventure in the future.
- - - - -
Friday morning (March 24), we went to breakfast at Yellowstone River Inn. There was just Arlene, Carole and I at our table and many people to visit with having breakfast and coffee.
- - - - -
Saturday afternoon, we helped Carole celebrate her birthday. Nancy baked a delicious chocolate cake for Carole's birthday party that we all enjoyed. Carole donated her birthday money to the Food Bank. Our next birthday party is for Eula in April.
- - - - -
Monday morning, Barry, Georgette, Tana and I attended Virginia Tennant funeral at the Zion Lutheran Church. Virginia was born Nov. 5, 1940 in Beulah, North Dakota and passed away March 20, 2023. She married Ted Tennant June 3, 1961 in Glendive. Virginia loved to play cards and in the mid 60's, we had a club that the relative's women belong too. There were just seven of us to play cards. We started to play cards once a week, than every two weeks and finally just once a month. The person having the card party would serve a dessert at the end of the day. We finally had to cancel the card playing – just too many little children – 11 or more. Virginia spent a lot of time going to her boys wrestling matches as they grew older and to other sports events. Virginia is survived by her children, Pat, Tarena, Mike, Shawn, Nadine, Jennifer and Clay, and many grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.