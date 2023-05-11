Tuesday (May 2), I met with some of the people that I had worked with at WBI. Judy, Linda, Peggy, Karen and I had lunch at Pizza Hut. It is alway nice to visit with people you had worked with for over 30 years.
- — — — -
Then on Thursday, Arlene and I went to The Attic to shop and to have coffee with the volunteers we used to work with. Then, we joined the 59'ers for lunch at Yellowstone River Inn. Some of the people we have not seen in a few months. It was good to visit with them: Maureen came from Miles City, Linda and Yvette from Beach and the rest of us from Glendive: Pat, Bonita, Pam and Carla. We had word that Yvonne Hartze may be here in July to visit with us. It will be nice to see Yvonne.
- — — — -
Friday was our breakfast at Yellowstone River Inn. There was Carole, Marlene, Brooke, Sharon and Arlene for our good breakfast. We will have the birthday party on May 20 for Nancy and Eula. Nancy is baking a birthday cake.
- — — — -
My rain barrels are up; Kelly came over Thursday afternoon and got the job done. We have had some rain, but of course, we need more.
- — — — -
Tana traveled to Rapid City Saturday to pick up some new ceramic molds. They will be having ceramic classes on the new items when the molds are dried out. They always ship the molds wet. It will be over a week before she can pour the molds. We are all excited to see them.