Wednesday, (March 15), we went to the Yellowstone River Inn for our lunch. We were careful driving and walking on that ice. Attending were Sharon, Carole, Vi, Arlene and I. That afternoon, we had snow and most of us were home by that time. When I got home, the snow had just started. The snow stopped and the cats and I were outside a short time to shovel.
- - - - -
Friday at breakfast, we all were decorated in green for St. Patrick's Day. There were Sharon, Carole, Arlene, Tana, Nancy and I. Tana is doing some more remodeling in her house. It has been a big project. The cellar room is being finished in the basement for more room for the ceramics. She had pictures to show everyone.
- - - - -
That afternoon, Barry and I went to Curt Deckert's funeral. Curt was born in 1926 and passed away March 30, 2023. He married Mary Alice on Aug. 9, 1953. They had five children: Curtis, Dale, Carrie, Ronnie and David. Curt worked for MDU-WBI for 37 years. Mary Alice and a son, Curtis, preceded Curt in death.
- - - - -
Barry, Georgette, Tana and I went to the corned beef and cabbage dinner at the Moose Lodge Saturday at noon. They had a good crowd for their very good dinner.
- - - - -
Tana was out to my place with lunch on Sunday afternoon and then she did some of my work for me.
- - - - -
I finally typed a short version of the Hastig-Anderson's family. It took many hours of gathering the information together. It has been a very interesting hobby.