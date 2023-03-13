Thursday morning (March 2), Arlene and I had a busy day. We went to The Attic to shop and have coffee with the volunteers. Then we had lunch at the Pizza Hut with some of the women I had worked with at Williston Basin. After lunch, we went to Yellowstone River Inn and visited with some of the women I had gone to high school a few years ago.
Some more people that were known around Hodges and Allard were Ralph and Pearl Foss. They never had children of their own, but left scholarships for Dawson and Richland high school graduates.
They lived about 10 miles southeast of Glendive on Glendive Creek for many years. They owned a grocery store at Allard. They produced bucking horses and other stock for rodeos in the early years. One of his bucking horses “Tango” gained national fame. To start with “Tango” was used as a riding horse for a woman schoolteacher. Then one day, a man got on “Tango” and was bucked off. From then on Tango was a bucking horse at rodeos. About 1936, Ralph was employed with the Yellowstone Livestock Commission as a brand inspector in Sidney.
About 1950, a wild horse trap was built to capture the wild horses on George Jepperson and Ralph Foss’s land. This took them two summers to capture about 700 head of horses. The riders participating in the gathering includes Ralph Foss, Elmond Anderson, George Jepperson and Ted Tennant. Pearl died in 1962 and Ralph died in 1977; both are buried in the Foss plot in Dawson County Cemetery.
