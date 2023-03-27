Join the Food & Ag Development Center and Eastern Plains Economic Development Corporation for our Homegrown to Market Workshop. Homegrown to Market is a workshop for home-based producers interested in expanding the marketability of their products. Topics covered will include food regulations and safety, Montana Food Laws, and business marketing strategies for even the smallest producers! Learn about the opportunities to make local goods more accessible to your communities!

Who should attend? Cottage food producers, farmers market vendors, greenhouse growers and food entrepreneurs!