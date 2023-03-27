Join the Food & Ag Development Center and Eastern Plains Economic Development Corporation for our Homegrown to Market Workshop. Homegrown to Market is a workshop for home-based producers interested in expanding the marketability of their products. Topics covered will include food regulations and safety, Montana Food Laws, and business marketing strategies for even the smallest producers! Learn about the opportunities to make local goods more accessible to your communities!
Who should attend? Cottage food producers, farmers market vendors, greenhouse growers and food entrepreneurs!
The first workshop will be Tuesday, April 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the option to work one on one with us from 12-1 p.m. This workshop is held at the Glendive Chamber of Commerce at 808 N Merrill Ave. A second workshop option will be in Glasgow on Thursday, April 13 at the Cottonwood Inn located at 54250 US Rte. 2.
Great Northern Development Corporation (GNDC) and Eastern Plains Economic Development Corporation (EPEDC) support economic development in their respective regions. The Food & Ag Development Center (FADC) is a joint project of these two development corporations. The FADC helps Montanans innovate and grow agricultural related businesses through training, coaching and technical assistance. Visit www.gndc.org or www.epedc.com for information about additional economic development tools available to your community.