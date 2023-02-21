Judge Stacey Nerison presides over Dawson County Justice Court.
NO INSURANCEOn Feb. 17, Jeremiah Zebediah Jordan Hirst forfeited a $250 bond for operating without liability insurance in effect, first offense and was ordered to pay court costs of $35.
DOT VIOLATIONSOn Feb.17, Seth Jason Kessel was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so was suspended or revoked, second offense. The defendant was fined $250, was ordered to pay court costs of $35 and was sentenced to two days in jail.
DRUG POSSESSIONOn Feb. 17, Juventino Lopez-Corral forfeited a $500 bond for criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay court costs of $85.
THEFTOn Feb. 14, Benita Yossett Miller was found guilty of theft — unauthorized control over property, first offense. The defendant was fined $100 and was ordered to pay court costs of $85.
TRAFFIC CITATIONSFrom Feb 12-18, 2023, 2022, Judge Nerison also addressed the following citations: basic rule — reasonable and prudent, first offense; operating with expired registration — failure to reregister, one; seat belts, seven; speeding — interstate-exceeding day limit of 80 M.P.H.,three; speeding on interstate — exceeding night limit of 80 MPH, one; speeding on non-interstate — exceeding day limit of 70 MPH, one; exceeding restricted/special zone speed limit established by department, two; speeding — exceeding restricted speed limit established local authority, one