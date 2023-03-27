Judge Stacey Nerison presides over Dawson County Justice Court.
NEGLIGENT ENDANGERMENTOn March 24, Penny Renee Knopp was found guilty of negligent endangerment (substantial risk-death/serious bodily injury). The defendant was fined $1000, with $400 suspended, was ordered to pay court costs of $85, was sentenced to 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended, was ordered to pay restitution and have a chemical dependency evaluation. An offense of operating a non-commercial vehicle with alcohol a concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, second offense was dismissed by the prosecution.
DUIOn March 24, Brock Allen Miller was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, first offense. The defendant was fined $1000, with $400 suspended, was ordered to pay court costs of $85, was sentenced to 10 days in jail with nine days suspended and was credited with one day served. The defendant was also ordered to attend ACT classes. Offenses of negligent endangerment (substantial risk-death/serious bodily injury) and operating without liability insurance in effect, first offense were dismissed by the prosecution.
MIPOn March 21, Sloan Craig McPherson was found guilty of possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), first offense. The defendant was fined $100, was ordered to pay court cost of $85 and was ordered to perform 20 hours of community service. The imposition of the sentenced was deferred to a later date.
NO INSURANCEOn March 20, Tiana Marie Princessa Slevira was found guilty of permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, third offense. The defendant was fined $500, was ordered to pay court costs of $35. In addition, the defendant must provide proof of insurance paid monthly or license plates and registration will be suspended.
On March 21, Ramon Adrian Urbina Jr. was found guilty of failure to carry proof or exhibit/insurance in vehicle, owner or operator, first offense. The defendant was fined $250 and was ordered to pay court costs of $25.
NO LICENSE
On March 21, Ramon Adrian Urbina Jr. was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so was suspended or revoked, second offense. The defendant was fined $250, was ordered to pay court costs of $35 and was sentenced to 10 days in jail with eight days suspended.
ADDITIONAL CITATIONS
From March 19-25 2023, Judge Nerison also addressed the following citations: dogs at large, one; seatbelt violation, three; speeding on interstate — exceeding day limit of 80 MPH, four; speeding — exceeding restricted/special zone speed limit established by department, two