Judge Stacey Nerison presides over Dawson County Justice Court.

NEGLIGENT ENDANGERMENTOn March 24, Penny Renee Knopp was found guilty of negligent endangerment (substantial risk-death/serious bodily injury). The defendant was fined $1000, with $400 suspended, was ordered to pay court costs of $85, was sentenced to 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended, was ordered to pay restitution and have a chemical dependency evaluation. An offense of operating a non-commercial vehicle with alcohol a concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, second offense was dismissed by the prosecution.