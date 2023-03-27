LaDonna’s School of Dance will be attending Dance Excellence in Los Angeles, Calif., as the Montana ambassadors.
The week-long international dance festival will take place April 2-8 and host 19 studios from across the country and globe, including Malaysia, Scotland, England and British Columbia this year. LaDonna’s dancers will be performing their production “Wild West” on the 5 Towers Stage at Universal Studios, as well as learning from master dance instructors from all genres of dance.
Senior dancers, Lily Olmstead and Grace Peoples, will be performing in the company show at the Gala on Friday night. The dancers are tankful for the community's support with their fundraising efforts over the past few years.
A record 35 dancers from the studio will be attending this year, including: Abby Barnick, Molly Basta, Natalie Brubaker, Brayleigh Burley, Willow Buxbaum, Claire Clements, Ramey Coon, Sofia Eaton, Siena Gambee, Lydia Gambee, Eve Gambee, Audrianna Gilbertson, Isabella Gilbertson, Zlata Godunova, Julia Gramm, Olivia Haidle, Abby Jolliffe, Tiawna Kinn, Lilyan Lovelace, Rebekah Miller, Sari Murphy, Maysa Murphy, Klaire Nemitz, Ora Neves, Lily Olmstead, Ellie Peoples, Grace Peoples, Macy Rau, Alyssa Reynolds, Mazie Scheetz, Sawyer Smith, Klairah Snideman, Allie Wade, Sofia Williamson and Bella Wynia.