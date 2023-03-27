LaDonna's School of Dance

LaDonna's School of Dance performers who are attending Dance Excellence

 Bill LaFond

LaDonna’s School of Dance will be attending Dance Excellence in Los Angeles, Calif., as the Montana ambassadors.

The week-long international dance festival will take place April 2-8 and host 19 studios from across the country and globe, including Malaysia, Scotland, England and British Columbia this year. LaDonna’s dancers will be performing their production “Wild West” on the 5 Towers Stage at Universal Studios, as well as learning from master dance instructors from all genres of dance.