Greetings from Helena!
The committees are about finished with their work. In Judiciary Committee, we had a Governor’s Judicial appointment for District 9, Gregory Bonilla. Shelby will be his headquarters. He answered my questions on the constitution well. He will be confirmed on the Senate Floor this week.
In Fish and Game committee we had two Governor’s appointments to confirm for the State Parks and Recreation Board, Liz Whiting and John Marancik. They will also be confirmed on the Senate Floor this week.
Monday is going to be a busy day. HB2, the budget, and other spending bills will be on the floor. This is where the rubber meets the road. The budget is going to be way too big, and I am probably going to have a hard time voting for it.
It was kind of exciting around the Capitol this past week. The Freedom Caucus encouraged the House Speaker to censure a transgender legislator because of his threatening remarks during a House debate. This is about the fourth time he has threatened those who vote differently than him.
The Left has said many times that elections have consequences. If the shoe is on the other foot, they have a hard time comprehending the consequences. We had a lot of National Media attention, looking for interviews. I declined. We have also received hateful emails, texts, and phone calls, with threats and vulgar language. Genesis 1:27 says “male and female He created them.”
Hopefully, we get the people’s business finished up this week and we can head back home.
If you are ever in Helena, be sure to look us up. If you want to look up the text of a bill you can find it at https.leg.mt.gov.
Senator Steve Hinebauch (R-Wibaux) represents Sen. District 18 in the Montana Legislature and is a majority whip. He can be reached at 406-989-1372 or steve.hinebauch@mtleg.gov.
Another busy week in Helena with lots of bills being heard. Here are a few highlights.
Monday we heard and voted on SB370 — Generally Revised Uniform Commercial Code. This 131 page bill held within it a commitment to central bank digital currency. Amendments were added in the House that intended to improve the bill. It passed the House on 2nd and third readings. It went back to the Senate where they passed the House amendments that were added. It passed 50-0. On Friday, the Senate voted on the bill with the amendments attached, and the bill was defeated on third reading 6-44. The reason it was defeated is because the Montana Freedom Caucus, (MFC), members lobbied Senators to vote no and were able to kill it. Even with the amendments there were still concerns that CBDC was still viable.
Tuesday we heard SB99, prohibiting certain medical procedures on minors with gender dysphoria again. It had already gone to the Governor to sign and he requested amendments, so it came back to the House and Senate. His amendments defined female, male, and gender. The bill passed the House 55-33 and the Senate 31-17. It will now return to the Governor for his signature. During the debate on the House floor, Rep. Zephyr was shut down by the Majority Leader, and the Republican caucus stood with her in protest to the comments made. The Rep. had said “The only thing I will say is, if you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands”. Then the minority leader stood up along with the Democrat caucus and quoted 2 MC codes. The Speaker responded with Chapter 2, H20-20 which gives the Speaker the right to recognize or not recognize anyone wanting to speak. After the Speaker spoke, we recessed for about 40 minutes while the rules committee met to decide if they would uphold the Speaker’s decision to not recognize the Representative. The committee voted to uphold the Speaker’s decision. Then the members of the House all voted as to whether we agreed with the committee’s decision, and that decision was upheld.
Wednesday we heard Senate amendments on HB575 that prohibits abortion of an unborn viable child, which passed and is headed to the Governor for signature.
On Thursday we heard SB458 that defines a person’s sex, in Montana law. It not only defines female and male, but also changes the MCA code in 40 different places. It passed 60-36. Rep. Zephyr wanted to speak to the bill, but the Chair of the Day did not recognize him/her. This caused the minority leader to stand again, the chair called on the Speaker, then we all voted again as to whether we wanted to uphold the Speaker’s ruling. The vote agreed with the Speaker’s ruling, and the vote was then taken that passed the bill.
On Friday we heard HR7 dealing with Colstrip’s 100th year celebration. It will bring awareness of the celebration across the state. We also heard SB544 that revises internet laws related to material harmful to minors. It passed 88-12 in second reading.
Our session is winding down, although we won’t be finished by the end of April as we originally hoped. It’s an honor and a pleasure to serve eastern Montanans.
Bob Phalen (R-Glendive) represents House District 36. He can be reached at Bobby.Phalen@legmt.gov.