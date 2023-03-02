Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow (LIFTT) announced a grant received from the USAging/ Administration for Community Living (ACL), to help facilitate LIFTT’s participation in a new multi-organization collaborative to provide greater person-centered access to vaccines such as COVID-19 and flu to the aging and disabled community.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the fact that people with disabilities face a myriad of barriers in accessing the health care resources they desire to utilize including vaccines. We hope through this project to work with our partners as well as the individual consumers to tear down some of those barriers and get people the care they want,” said LIFTT executive director Carlos Ramalho.