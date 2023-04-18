The Glendive Lions Club is gearing up to welcome their fellow Lions from across the state as the 2023 District 37 Convention is coming to town next weekend, April 28-29.
“Our club is excited to welcome our fellow Montana Lions to Glendive. We are looking forward to a great convention and to showing our guests all the great things that Glendive has to offer,” said Convention Planning Committee chairman Jason Stuart.
Around 100 Montana Lions and their spouses are registered to attend this year’s convention, representing 31 different Lions Clubs from around the state. Also making their way to Glendive will be Lions International Director Jeff Gans, who is traveling to the convention from his home in New Jersey. Convention guests will be arriving Thursday and Friday and will have opportunity to shop and explore around town before the first convention events kick off later that evening at the Moose Lodge.
To help welcome our guests and encourage them to explore our local shops, the Glendive Lions would like to request that local businesses consider providing convention attendees with special shopping discounts for next weekend. If you have a discount coupon, sales flyer or brochure you would like to have placed in the convention attendee welcome bags, please contact Stuart prior to next Thursday, April 27. He can be reached at 406-852-4765 or by email at jstuart@dawson.edu.