DCHCC logo

It takes a village to put on the Makoshika Basketball Tournament. Glendive was up for the challenge in spite of the weather causing 25 teams to cancel on Friday.

The committee was so prepared in advance. The tourney app that coaches and fans could check had generated the brackets for the boys and girls 4th through 8th grades. BOSS had printed brackets on 36” wide paper for each gym. The sponsor sign with all their logos was ready for team pictures. The fantastic individual trophies featuring a T-Rex with a basketball on first place and second place lanyards were ready.