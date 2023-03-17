It takes a village to put on the Makoshika Basketball Tournament. Glendive was up for the challenge in spite of the weather causing 25 teams to cancel on Friday.
The committee was so prepared in advance. The tourney app that coaches and fans could check had generated the brackets for the boys and girls 4th through 8th grades. BOSS had printed brackets on 36” wide paper for each gym. The sponsor sign with all their logos was ready for team pictures. The fantastic individual trophies featuring a T-Rex with a basketball on first place and second place lanyards were ready.
The committee was worried about enough food for the hungry players and fans so weeks before, encouraged the restaurants and pop-up food entrepreneurs to be prepared. The chamber printed a fabulous handout of every food establishment open that weekend, their location and hours of operation. Volunteer ticket takers and gym supervisors were ready, some new to the job because the State Class A Basketball tournament took some faithful helpers to Bozeman to support the Red Devils who sure did us proud.
Then the weather hit. The committee rolled with the punches and adapted. Thanks to Tara Burman, Sara Plummer, Dara Deines, Denny Malone, Taycee DeSaye and Ashley Fulton, the core committee. Twenty-five teams didn’t show but the 65 teams that arrived played exhibition games if pool play couldn’t work Friday and Saturday. Coaches were very accommodating even with the late scheduling Saturday evening for the Sunday tournament brackets.
The referees are the only paid staff of the tournament, besides the school custodial staff, which must have had their hands full shoveling and mopping up water when fans came in with snowy boots, besides setting up the gym for games. Both worth every penny! Volunteering at the Rec Dept where the fourth grade boys and girls play, I got to witness referee Merlin Tibbs who has ref the tournament for years, explain the calls to the young players just starting their basketball adventures. Parents and coaches appreciated it. It warmed my heart to see players from both teams shake hands with the referees after the game.
I was on the Activities, Convention & Tourism Committee that started the tournament in 1992 and worked on it the next 22 years with great friends, so speaking from experience, this 2023 committee has the gratitude of DCHCC and the community. Thank you to all who made our guests feel welcome in Glendive in spite of the weather.