The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite the public to comment on a proposal to resurface about 12.5 miles of the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 (I 94), east and west of Wibaux. The project begins at the Hodges interchange, and extends east, ending near mile marker 244.
Proposed work includes milling the existing surface, applying a new overlay, and finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal), upgraded pavement markings, signage, and guardrail. Bridge and weigh station work will also be included. The purpose of the project is to extend the service life of the pavement and to reduce maintenance costs.
A construction start date for this project has yet to be determined and is dependent on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.
An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community. The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Glendive office, PO Box 890, Glendive, MT 59330-0890. Please note that comments are for project UPN 10230000.
The public is encouraged to contact Glendive District Preconstruction Engineer Jim Frank at 406-345-8214 or Project Design Engineer Megan Cail at 406-444-6230 with questions or comments about the project.
Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.