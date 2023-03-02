If you are over 65 years or older, you are eligible for Medicare’s free Annual Wellness Visit at Gabert Rural Health Clinic. The Annual Wellness Visit is not a physical, but rather an in-depth conversation between you and your doctor to discuss your health history and any concerns you may have regarding your health. Clinic staff will be contacting all patients with Medicare in the upcoming months to schedule their Annual Wellness Visit.

The Annual Wellness Visit is performed by a nurse and your physician. Before or during your visit, you will be asked by your health care team to fill out a form called a Health Risk Assessment. The HRA helps your care team learn more about your overall health, lifestyle, comfort, and medical history. During your Annual Wellness Visit, your health care team will take the time to listen and address the following: