If you are over 65 years or older, you are eligible for Medicare’s free Annual Wellness Visit at Gabert Rural Health Clinic. The Annual Wellness Visit is not a physical, but rather an in-depth conversation between you and your doctor to discuss your health history and any concerns you may have regarding your health. Clinic staff will be contacting all patients with Medicare in the upcoming months to schedule their Annual Wellness Visit.
The Annual Wellness Visit is performed by a nurse and your physician. Before or during your visit, you will be asked by your health care team to fill out a form called a Health Risk Assessment. The HRA helps your care team learn more about your overall health, lifestyle, comfort, and medical history. During your Annual Wellness Visit, your health care team will take the time to listen and address the following:
Talk about your personal medical history and your family’s medical history
Give you a simple hearing test and vision screening
Talk about feelings of stress, anxiety, or depression
Ask you questions about your lifestyle, daily routine, and memory
Create a schedule to make sure you receive the preventive care you are entitled to
Check your weight, height, blood pressure, and calculate your body mass index
Talk about who should make decisions about your healthcare if you become unable to speak for yourself (optional)
What to Bring to Your Annual Wellness Visit:
Names of all your health care clinicians and a list of any new problems that have been identified since your last visit.
A list of all medications, including vitamins and supplements.
A medical power of attorney, or a living will if you have them.
You and your health care team will create a Personalized Prevention Plan that is clear, easy to follow and unique to you. The Plan will identify the steps you will take to stay healthy, active, and as independent as possible. “This is an opportunity for our patients to have a longer appointment with their provider to listen and get a clear picture of their health,” stated Wendy Mintz, Population Health Nurse Manager. “It’s a win-win for our patients and our providers.”
To schedule an Annual Wellness Visit, please call 406-345-8901.