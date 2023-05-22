Dawson County Veterans, through Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1125, American Legion Post 23, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 234, and VFW Auxiliary Post 1125, will hold Memorial Day activities starting at 10 a.m., on Monday, May 29 at the Veterans Memorial Park on Merrill to honor all who have fallen defending our country and those veterans who have passed in the past year.

Usually, the activities are held at the Gazebo in Our Park. However, this year the activities will be held at the Veterans Memorial Park so that we may rededicate the Gold Star Mothers Monument to the war dead which has been updated with the war dead from Korea, Vietnam, and Iraq. If seating is required, please bring lawn chairs.