Dawson County Veterans, through Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1125, American Legion Post 23, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 234, and VFW Auxiliary Post 1125, will hold Memorial Day activities starting at 10 a.m., on Monday, May 29 at the Veterans Memorial Park on Merrill to honor all who have fallen defending our country and those veterans who have passed in the past year.
Usually, the activities are held at the Gazebo in Our Park. However, this year the activities will be held at the Veterans Memorial Park so that we may rededicate the Gold Star Mothers Monument to the war dead which has been updated with the war dead from Korea, Vietnam, and Iraq. If seating is required, please bring lawn chairs.
The program will include an Honor Guard salute to the fallen with Taps, and a reading of those veterans who have passed in the last twelve months. The rededication of the Gold Star Mothers’ Monument will be done by laying a wreath at the monument.
Preceding these events veterans have visited area schools explaining to students the meaning of Memorial Day and the sacrifices veterans make for their country. Buddy Poppies and other mementoes were handed out to the children, and a demonstration given for how the flag is folded. Additionally, commemorative flags will be placed at all veterans’ head stones in both cemeteries.
Honor Guard salutes will be given after the program at the American Legion plots in the Dawson County Cemetery (Glendive), the VFW Plots in the Dawson Memorial Cemetery (West Glendive), at the Yellowstone River Bell Street Bridge where a wreath will be given to the river honoring those whose bodies have not returned, and at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home for those veterans residing there.
At 4 p.m. lunch will be served for all at the VFW Dining Hall for a freewill donation.