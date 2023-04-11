A new Montana Farmers Union book club will offer another avenue for producers, as well as people who love Montana’s rural communities, to connect over what makes their lifestyles unique.
“This could be a really nice way to step into community and connect with others who care about family farms like you do,” said Rachel Prevost, MFU’s member services director.
The statewide book club launched during the Eastern Montana Women’s Conference earlier this month, and participants will read “The Farmer’s Lawyer” by Sarah Vogel as the first selection. MFU members, friends, and the public can join the book club at any time throughout the year, but members have until April 25 to register and receive a complimentary copy of Vogel's book from MFU while supplies last.
Vogel will join club members to discuss her book and for a Q&A during a book club meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on May 17.
The MFU Ambassador Team also will be working with people in their regions to provide opportunities to engage with the book club in person.
Prevost said she’s excited for participants to read the first book selection and connect with each other.
“Sarah has been a forever advocate for family farmers and ranchers, and we thought, ‘What better way to kick off a farm-centric book club,’” Prevost said.