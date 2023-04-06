Mid-Rivers Communications is proud to announce the award of 36 Scholarships to students from the cooperative’s service area. Two $2,500 scholarships were awarded to students planning to attend Dawson Community College or Miles Community College and 34 $2,000 scholarships were awarded to students planning to attend a four-year college or university, community college or tech school in the fall of 2023. Preference was given in the scholarship award selection process to students who plan to live and work in eastern and central Montana after completing their education.

A $2,500 Dawson Community College/Miles Community College Scholarship has been awarded to: