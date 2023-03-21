Dave Torrence painting

Clematis at Mothers by Dave Torrence

The MonDak Heritage Center is hosting an exhibition of works by Dave Torrence on display March 22 through May 3 at the MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Ave SE, Sidney. A reception will be held in Torrence’s honor on Friday, March 24 from 4-6 p.m. at the MonDak Heritage Center.

Dave Torrence (1938-2022) was an influential member of the Sidney art community for many years. He was the Sidney High School Art Teacher for 25 years, inspiring many students to be brilliant in their own creative ways. Over his lifetime, Torrence created thousands of beautiful pieces in dozens of media and received many awards for his work. He was a protégé of Ben Steele, studied with Irving Shapiro, and completed a graduate degree in Art Education at the University in Denver. In addition to pursuing his own artistic talents, he also served on the MonDak Historical & Art Society Board of Directors from 1972-1994 where he worked to share art with everyone in the MonDak region.