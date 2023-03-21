The MonDak Heritage Center is hosting an exhibition of works by Dave Torrence on display March 22 through May 3 at the MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Ave SE, Sidney. A reception will be held in Torrence’s honor on Friday, March 24 from 4-6 p.m. at the MonDak Heritage Center.
Dave Torrence (1938-2022) was an influential member of the Sidney art community for many years. He was the Sidney High School Art Teacher for 25 years, inspiring many students to be brilliant in their own creative ways. Over his lifetime, Torrence created thousands of beautiful pieces in dozens of media and received many awards for his work. He was a protégé of Ben Steele, studied with Irving Shapiro, and completed a graduate degree in Art Education at the University in Denver. In addition to pursuing his own artistic talents, he also served on the MonDak Historical & Art Society Board of Directors from 1972-1994 where he worked to share art with everyone in the MonDak region.
The MonDak Heritage Center is honored to have received many pieces of art from personal collections of Dave Torrence’s family and friends to be preserved for generations to come as a part of the MDHC Permanent Collection. Works from throughout his lifetime that span across a wide variety of subjects and media will be on exhibition in the South Gallery at the MDHC until May.
In Dave Torrence’s honor, the MDHC will be hosting a reception for his family and the community on Friday, March 24 from 4-6 p.m. All community members are invited to the reception to share their memories of Dave Torrence with his family and appreciate the incredible artwork created by a lifetime supporter and patron of the arts in the MonDak region.
The MonDak Heritage Center is funded in part by coal severance taxes paid based upon coal mined in Montana and deposited in Montana’s cultural and aesthetic projects trust fund.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is FREE. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org. Visit us online at www.mondakheritagecenter.org