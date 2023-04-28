Have you ever wished that you could spruce up on your dance skills or learn to dance? Are you looking for something unique to try for the next date night? The MonDak Heritage Center has the answer for you with Dance Night at the Mondak on Friday, May 12.
Join us for Dance Night at the MonDak for dance lessons and a dance social in the MDHC South Gallery.
The MDHC will be open late and the fun will start at 7pm. The first part of the evening will feature country swing and country two step dance lessons from Williston’s Allan Dance Studio and the rest of the evening will leave room for fun dance practice and social dancing. Break out your dancing shoes and join us on May 12 at 7 p.m. for this fun afterhours event at the MonDak Heritage Center!
Call the MonDak Heritage Center at 406-433-3500 or stop in to purchase tickets. You can also purchase tickets online at www.mondakheritagecenter.org. Ticket prices for Dance Night at the MonDak are: $10 MDHC Members or $15 for not yet members (you can join at the time of your purchase).
The MonDak Heritage Center is located at 120 3rd Ave SE in Sidney and is open Tuesday — Friday 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Saturday 1 — 4p.m. Admission to the MonDak Heritage Center is FREE. For more information call 406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.