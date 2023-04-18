Linda Olson’s Museum Inspiration is a ceramic art exhibition inspired by museum visits that is on display at the MonDak Heritage Center until May 6. Olson’s ceramic pieces are stunning and her work spans across a variety of techniques and eras of ceramics history. Linda Olson teaches as a full professor at Minot State University. Galleries throughout the region have often exhibited Olson’s’ artworks. National recognized jurors have also included her work in juried exhibitions.
On Saturday, May 6, Linda Olson will be at the MonDak Heritage Center to teach a free Raku & lace pottery workshop beginning at 11 a.m. Olson will share the workings of an affordable, portable Raku firing setup and demonstrate the Raku process. She will also give a short demonstration that will share how to easily develop intricate patterns on your ceramic ware using lace. Following this workshop, the MDHC will host a reception for Olson until 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The workshops & reception are free and open to the public.
Olson was raised in McHenry County North Dakota and now makes her home in Minot, N.D.
Olson states, “I am a maker. I love making art that communicates a facet of my life. I get lost in the process, and I find growing through process the most important aspect of making. I am inspired by the most recent works that I have made to push further in investigating and becoming. I hope that the viewer connects to these objects and can relate to my life.”
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.