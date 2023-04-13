The Montana Department of Transportation and Wickens Construction are back to work on phase two of the Montana Highway 200 (MT 200) reconstruction project. The project is comprised of five phases aimed at improving nearly 37 miles of MT 200 between Jordan and Brockway. Phase two is scheduled to be completed this year.
“We are excited to achieve another big milestone of this large-scale project,” said Shane Mintz, MDT Glendive District Administrator. “MT 200 is an important route for residents, visitors, and commercial and agricultural vehicles. We are committed to completing the full project as safely and efficiently as possible.”
Phase two involves reconstructing more than nine miles of the highway, from 17 miles east of Jordan to just east of the Little Dry Creek Bridge, including constructing a new bridge over Little Dry Creek, which was completed in 2022. The grading and installation of gravel and cement-treated base (CTB) on approximately seven miles of the project was also completed last year.
Crews have now returned to finish phase two, including reconstructing the remaining roughly two miles at the western end of the project area, paving, chip sealing (seal and cover), and finishing work on the entire project site. Phase two is expected to be completed in 2023; however, this schedule is subject to change due to weather and other unforeseen circumstances.
“As we enter our third year working on the project, the surrounding communities continue to be welcoming and supportive,” said Casey Durbin, President of Wickens Construction. “We are grateful for their support and look forward to completing another phase of this vital project that will positively impact the region.”
When traveling through the project site, travelers can expect traffic reconfigurations, temporary signals, and reduced speeds. Short delays of up to 15 minutes may occur.
Phase three of the project, Flowing Wells East & West, spans almost seven miles east and west of the Flowing Wells Rest Area and is currently in the design phase. Construction is tentatively scheduled for 2025; however, this is subject to change due to construction schedules, material availability, funding, and unforeseen circumstances.