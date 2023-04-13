The Montana Department of Transportation and Wickens Construction are back to work on phase two of the Montana Highway 200 (MT 200) reconstruction project. The project is comprised of five phases aimed at improving nearly 37 miles of MT 200 between Jordan and Brockway. Phase two is scheduled to be completed this year.

“We are excited to achieve another big milestone of this large-scale project,” said Shane Mintz, MDT Glendive District Administrator. “MT 200 is an important route for residents, visitors, and commercial and agricultural vehicles. We are committed to completing the full project as safely and efficiently as possible.”