On April 25, the Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) hosted a rollover auction at the Miles City Livestock Commission to raise funds for its appeal of Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) decision regarding American Prairie’s grazing allotments. The auction was supported by 49 donors and raised over $37,300 – the highest amount raised for the fund to date.

Each rollover auction will raise funds for the MSGA Advocacy Fund, which allows for a collective voice for cattle ranchers advocating for change and accountability at the state and federal levels. This fund is currently being used to support the appeal against BLM and is in partnership with North and South Phillips Grazing Districts and under the counsel of the Budd-Falen Law Offices, LLC.