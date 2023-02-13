One of High Mountain’s selling points is that its product is always fresh, with new inventory circulating in every couple of weeks. Customers are welcome to examine the product for themselves using these custom containers that allow them to see and smell the product before purchasing.
With the recreational cannabis market in Montana ending its first year on a successful note, local consumers have a new option in Dawson County to get their fix. High Mountain opened in West Glendive in December and looks to redefine the customer experience of shopping for recreational cannabis.
According to business co-owner Jared Lawson, the goal with High Mountain is to shake off what many people may expect when visiting a marijuana business — the dark rooms hidden away in fairly nondescript buildings with bars on the blacked out windows — and instead replace it with a more welcoming, comfortable store. He added that this will also lead to the business having more conversations with their customers about marijuana, hopefully trying to provide some education and dispel some of the worries and misconceptions people may have about the drug.
The Glendive location, located at 53 MT-16, is already visually distinct from other local dispensaries as those driving up to it will find it in a rustic log cabin building. Upon entering, they are then met with a store full of natural light entering through the unobstructed windows on every side of the building and an open shop floor where they can peruse the inventory at their leisure.
“We’re trying to get it out of the dark and into the light, so to speak... When you walk into one of our shops, you’re not going to see bars on the windows, you’re not going to see any uncomfortable stuff. We’re gonna talk a lot, especially in the beginning, about education,” Lawson said.
The education component, he noted, is specifically aimed at teaching people that marijuana isn’t the same drug it was back in the 1970s. It is more potent, but that with responsible use, it has plenty of benefits. He also added that there is currently a lot of information about the new industry, both good and not so accurate, that he is hopeful he and his team can help clear up.
High Mountain started as a business before the 2020 general election, when the people of Montana voted to legalize marijuana for recreational use among adults. Lawson explained it started with Thomas Trussler, another of the business’ four co-owners who he described as “very passionate” about cannabis and all the benefits it can have for people. With backing from a few partners, High Mountain got off the ground. With all of the partners believing recreational cannabis being legalized was an inevitability, they planned for recreational business even before the election and invested heavily in their production capabilities.
With so much put into their production, Lawson said they have implemented an assembly line-esque operation, which he says will allow them to continuously roll out new products for their customers to enjoy.
“We wanted to have a good business model that was like an assembly line, so every two weeks or so we’re going to be having a fresh crop coming out, so we’re going to be bringing quality product, and fresh product, to the market,” he said.
Of course, though he and his partners may have anticipated cannabis legalization, very few people could have predicted just how successful the recreational marijuana market has been. With the first year sales totaling to just about $210 million statewide, generating just under $42 million in tax revenue, Lawson compared the current state of the market to an oil boom.
However, it’s also a boom that is subject to quick changes due to it still being an infant industry, and especially since the legislature is in session this year.
Because of the industry’s susceptibility to change and the high competition, Lawson said that those in the business need to be flexible to keep up. It might be a boom, but it can quickly bust anyone that isn’t prepared to put in the work and keep on top of it.
“I don’t know how to describe it, you have to shift. You have to be willing to be very flexible and very versatile. One great example is we spend a lot of time and money on our packaging alone, so all of that has to go through approval phases and everything else, which takes a couple of months to get all of that done, and then they’re going to change it on you in a week and then you gotta do the whole thing over again,” Lawson explained.
While the industry may evolve at a rapid rate, that doesn’t mean it is entirely unpredictable. Lawson said he and his partners are expecting to continue growing, and are even working on opening a location in Sidney currently. However, he also said there is an expectations that prices for cannabis will drop sometime soon due to the high volume of competition in the market.
He doesn’t expect these incoming price drops to be too large, at least not large enough to significantly impact operations. However, that could change if the moratorium on new recreational businesses that was put in place by the 2021 legislature ends this year as it is supposed to. There is a bill in the current legislative session that would extend the moratorium up to 2025, so if that passes, larger out-of-state operations will be kept out of the market for longer.
Cannabis markets in other states, particularly in California, Oregon and Washington, reported significant struggles last year as overproduction sent the price of recreational marijuana tumbling, resulting in widespread farm closures, according to several news sources.
“We do see some prices dropping slightly on the whole sale market, which is a pretty good indicator that the prices are going to start falling at some point, but with Montana’s moratorium, it’s not going to cripple a business,” he said. “Washington is a great example of that, they just closed about 3,000 farms. That’s because of that race to the bottom, that’s that over production and then that return to what’s gonna do for stabilization.”
For the time being though, Lawson said that the people of Glendive have shown the business plenty of support and they are happy to have a location here. High Mountain is open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For further information, their website can be found at www.highmountainmt.com.