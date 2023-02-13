With the recreational cannabis market in Montana ending its first year on a successful note, local consumers have a new option in Dawson County to get their fix. High Mountain opened in West Glendive in December and looks to redefine the customer experience of shopping for recreational cannabis.

According to business co-owner Jared Lawson, the goal with High Mountain is to shake off what many people may expect when visiting a marijuana business — the dark rooms hidden away in fairly nondescript buildings with bars on the blacked out windows — and instead replace it with a more welcoming, comfortable store. He added that this will also lead to the business having more conversations with their customers about marijuana, hopefully trying to provide some education and dispel some of the worries and misconceptions people may have about the drug.

