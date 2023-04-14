Spring has sprung! We are hopeful that April brings gentle warm showers and plenty of flowers. Many of our artists depict spring flowers in their creations. Come in and delight in the spring colors.
The 2023 44th Annual Juried Art exhibit, Devil’s in the Details will be featured until April 22. The collection features 22 pieces and includes local, regional, and national artists. The variety of mediums in this collection includes photography, digital painting, oil, acrylic, watercolor, soft pastel and mixed media. The artists worked on portraying dreams. Some dream in color, some in black and white. We believe the artists displayed exceptional diversity of style, characteristics, and perspectives that we hope brings enjoyment for all.
The Gallery is now carrying some basic art supplies. Some of these items include Pastels and pastel drawing paper, Toned gray drawing pad and variety of charcoal drawing pencils, rulers, white art erasers, and kneaded erasers. We also carry Paper Craft DIY paper model kits, tacky glue, wood music box kit and quilling books. Contact us if there are art products you would like us to see available in Glendive.
Our artists continue to bring in new creations. Russ Parker is displaying his colorful renditions in a new medium of fabric wall hangings. Tana Kiel brought in stained glass depicting motion and dimension. Also note reduced prices.
Mark your calendars for our Chocolicious extravaganza on May 13. Watch for updates.
Come into The Gallery and have a look around at 109 N Merrill. Support the art community in Glendive by becoming a volunteer or a member. Contact us if you would like to rent space for a meeting or a class. Visit us online at www.thegalleryonline.org, email info@thegalleryonline.org or call at 406-377-6508 for more information. Happy Easter and have a great April.