Spring has sprung! We are hopeful that April brings gentle warm showers and plenty of flowers. Many of our artists depict spring flowers in their creations. Come in and delight in the spring colors.

The 2023 44th Annual Juried Art exhibit, Devil’s in the Details will be featured until April 22. The collection features 22 pieces and includes local, regional, and national artists. The variety of mediums in this collection includes photography, digital painting, oil, acrylic, watercolor, soft pastel and mixed media. The artists worked on portraying dreams. Some dream in color, some in black and white. We believe the artists displayed exceptional diversity of style, characteristics, and perspectives that we hope brings enjoyment for all.