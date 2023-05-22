This has been a busy May and The Gallery is gearing up for summer. Thanks to all volunteers, people who donated items and those who came to enjoy the food and fun at our Chocolicious event. It took a community effort to make it a success.

Our featured artists will be displayed through June. Judy Bollinger depicts Eastern Montana rural life. Her collection includes an oil painting, “Eye of the Needle," a structure along the Missouri River while it was still whole. Russ Parker has transferred his unique style to hanging fabric art.