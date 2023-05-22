This has been a busy May and The Gallery is gearing up for summer. Thanks to all volunteers, people who donated items and those who came to enjoy the food and fun at our Chocolicious event. It took a community effort to make it a success.
Our featured artists will be displayed through June. Judy Bollinger depicts Eastern Montana rural life. Her collection includes an oil painting, “Eye of the Needle," a structure along the Missouri River while it was still whole. Russ Parker has transferred his unique style to hanging fabric art.
In addition to the featured art, several artists have brought in new pieces. Jo Kopp is back. Her watercolor, “Berry Street Underpass," was a prize winner in the WASH Member Show in Sacramento, Calif. Yvette Schubert has brought in a group of Thunder Gourds to include “Dragonflies," “Bee," “Bear Paw," and several with her signature fracking design. Johanna Magalsky uses mixed media to give motion to flags and landscapes. She has added cards, great for 4th of July. If this sparks your curiosity, there is much more to see.
Thanks to the Masons for their generous grant. It goes a long way toward the installation of new lighting throughout The Gallery which makes everything shine. A big thanks also to all who supported The Gallery at Give Local Day.
Come into The Gallery and have a look around at 109 N Merrill. Support the art community in Glendive by becoming a volunteer or a member. Contact us if you would like to rent space for a meeting or a class. Visit us online at www.thegalleryonline.org, email info@thegalleryonline.org or call at 406-377-6508 for more information. Have a happy and safe Memorial Day.