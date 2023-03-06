March is known for having the first day of spring (yay!), March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day so we’ll be seeing a lot of green. Here at The Gallery we are known as one of the sponsors for the Traveling Art Show and still more art classes.
Jennifer Wheeler, art instructor at DCC, is teaching a ‘Draw in Any Medium’ workshop. This four-week workshop is held on Saturdays from March 4 to March 25. Some options can be chalk pastels, black and white charcoal on toned paper, Au Trois Crayon and graphite. For more information contact The Gallery at 406-377- 6508 or wheelerdisch@post.com.
DCAU, Dawson County Arts Unlimited, The Gallery, is dedicated to providing quality educational opportunities in the arts for the public and area schools. The Gallery welcomes our DCC intern Kaitlynn Deering. She is an art major and will be working with us through the semester. Look forward to a DCC art exhibition which she will spearhead in April.
The Annual Juried Exhibit is coming to the Gallery March 21 through April 22. This year’s theme is “Devil’s in the Details." Mysteries, puzzles, and treasures are hidden in the details of practically everything. When we notice the small stuff, fascinating things can happen. When we don’t, the unexpected can strike. Whether we catch the details or are surprised as things unfold, an artist interpretation sheds beauty on even the darkest nook and cranny. Artists in the exhibit have a chance to win People’s Choice and visitors to the exhibition are encouraged to vote on their favorite work. The Gallery’s own Carolyn Zimmerman and Tiffany Newton have art in the exhibit along with artists across Montana and the United States.
Check out our feature wall which includes new art by Kristi Powell. She also brought in cards depicting nature scenes, birds and other animals in her unique style. Easter and Mother’s Day are coming up and we have the cards.
Come into The Gallery and have a look around at 109 N Merrill. Be sure to vote your favorite for the People’s Choice Award. Support the art community in Glendive by becoming a volunteer. Visit us online at www.thegalleryonline.org, email info@thegalleryonline.org or call at 406-377-6508. Have a great March and happy St. Patrick’s Day.