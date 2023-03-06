March is known for having the first day of spring (yay!), March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day so we’ll be seeing a lot of green. Here at The Gallery we are known as one of the sponsors for the Traveling Art Show and still more art classes.

Jennifer Wheeler, art instructor at DCC, is teaching a ‘Draw in Any Medium’ workshop. This four-week workshop is held on Saturdays from March 4 to March 25. Some options can be chalk pastels, black and white charcoal on toned paper, Au Trois Crayon and graphite. For more information contact The Gallery at 406-377- 6508 or wheelerdisch@post.com.