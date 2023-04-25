The City of Glendive collected a total of 65 gallons of reusable paint that is now available to members of the community at the Glendive Chamber of Commerce. Between 100 to 200 cans of paint and stain were brought to the landfill for recycling and/or proper disposal.
Daniel Brooms drops off a few cans of paint at the City of Glendive’s paint and wood recycling event at the entrance to the landfill on Saturday.
Brendan Heidner photo
Mayor Teresea Olson pours purple paint into a 5-gallon bucket with other similar colored paints.
Brendan Heidner photo
The City of Glendive hosted a paint and wood recycle and reclaim event on Saturday in conjunction with the Glendive Chamber of Commerce’s clean up week. Residents were encouraged to drop off paint and wood that was then sorted through by city employees who determined what items could be recycled.
A total of 65 gallons of reusable paint was collected as a result of the event. Paint and stain collected from the event can be picked up at the Glendive Chamber of Commerce.