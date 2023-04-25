The City of Glendive hosted a paint and wood recycle and reclaim event on Saturday in conjunction with the Glendive Chamber of Commerce’s clean up week. Residents were encouraged to drop off paint and wood that was then sorted through by city employees who determined what items could be recycled.

A total of 65 gallons of reusable paint was collected as a result of the event. Paint and stain collected from the event can be picked up at the Glendive Chamber of Commerce.