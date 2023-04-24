Two of Glendive’s treasures will be joined at the Frontier Gateway Museum annual meeting when Pamela Harr serves as the guest speaker. The meeting will be held on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m.
Members and people who wish to be members of the Frontier Gateway Museum and Foundation are invited to hear Pamela, a nationally recognized artist, speak on her plans for future sculptures and their placement around Glendive. Glendive can be very proud of the artwork which Pam has generously donated to this community. Glendive can also be proud of the treasure of historical displays and research materials contained in the Frontier Gateway Museum buildings and grounds.
Museum employees and board members are following a vision to continue featuring the rich history of the area from dinosaurs to the present day. Work is being done to stabilize and restore the Richey Building and the Golden Valley Schoolhouse so that future generations can enjoy the stories of the past. The museum’s Talking Trail project allows Glendivians and visitors to learn the history of locations all around town. The FGM board invites the people of Dawson County to see their museum, hear Pamela Harr update us on her goals, vote for officers of the organization and hear about museum projects. Refreshments will be served.