Pam Harr

Pamela Harr is pictured with her bronze "The Cat's Meow" which is located on the Towne Street bridge.

Two of Glendive’s treasures will be joined at the Frontier Gateway Museum annual meeting when Pamela Harr serves as the guest speaker. The meeting will be held on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m.

Members and people who wish to be members of the Frontier Gateway Museum and Foundation are invited to hear Pamela, a nationally recognized artist, speak on her plans for future sculptures and their placement around Glendive. Glendive can be very proud of the artwork which Pam has generously donated to this community. Glendive can also be proud of the treasure of historical displays and research materials contained in the Frontier Gateway Museum buildings and grounds.