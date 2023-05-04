Dawson Days is a festival weekend organized by various non-profits and the Glendive Chamber of Commerce to provide fun for funds. This year Dawson Days will be held on July 21 through 23.
We are looking to expand our event; this means that more nonprofits can join! We would love to have a group do a fundraiser dinner on the evening of Friday, July 21 or any other sort of fun activity on Saturday or Sunday.
Friends of Makoshika is arranging to have a movie under the stars at Makoshika State Park on July 21.
Makoshika Wellness is organizing their 4th annual Tri for Fun .23 “Journey to the Badlands” for this weekend. This unique triathlon guides participants through our beautiful area via kayak, foot, and bicycle.
The Chamber of Commerce is planning to host a Show and Shine Car Show down in Eyer Park.
The Bell Street Bridge committee will be having their historic Duck Race down the Yellowstone River. There will be vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, train rides and much more at Eyer Park on July 22.
To keep the fun going, Pin High will be hosting the after party.
During this weekend, our local businesses will be putting on Crazy Days, meaning there will be crazy sales all over town!
This festival encompasses the whole town and is for all ages to enjoy. For more information and updates please follow us on Facebook at Dawson Days MT or email chamber@midrivers.com. We hope to see you there!