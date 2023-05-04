DCHCC logo

Dawson Days is a festival weekend organized by various non-profits and the Glendive Chamber of Commerce to provide fun for funds. This year Dawson Days will be held on July 21 through 23.

We are looking to expand our event; this means that more nonprofits can join! We would love to have a group do a fundraiser dinner on the evening of Friday, July 21 or any other sort of fun activity on Saturday or Sunday.