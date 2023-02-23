March 10 -12 marks the 31st annual Makoshika Basketball tournament brought to you by the Glendive Chamber of Commerce and Makoshika Wellness.
This tournament is for 4th to 8th grader teams to get together from all over Montana and surrounding states. This tournament is the region’s largest, bringing in over 200 teams some years.
If you would like to register your team, go to glendivechamber.com or stop by the Chamber and grab a paper form. Registration fees are $195 per team and all applications and fees are due by Feb. 28.
If you would like to volunteer, contact Sara Plummer with Makoshika Wellness at (208) 699-8989. Volunteers help keep this program going for our youth and community. Volunteers are needed as ticket takers and court supervisors who watch over the games, make sure paperwork is filled out, sweep courts and fill out brackets. If you can’t volunteer, stop by and support all the teams competing this year. You can watch games at the Glendive Rec Center, Lincoln Elementary School, Washington Middle School, and Dawson County High School. Some businesses will be extending their hours to accommodate all the incoming teams and families.
This is our community’s busiest time of year, please be patient when shopping and eating locally. Looking forward to seeing you at this fun-filled weekend for our community and youth.