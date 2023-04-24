The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite the public to comment on a proposal to resurface about 12.5 miles of the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 (I 94), east and west of Wibaux. The project begins at the Hodges interchange, and extends east, ending near mile marker 244.

Proposed work includes milling the existing surface, applying a new overlay, and finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal), upgraded pavement markings, signage, and guardrail. Bridge and weigh station work will also be included. The purpose of the project is to extend the service life of the pavement and to reduce maintenance costs.