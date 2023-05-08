The Red Devil Tennis teams competed in several matches over the weekend during the Billing Central Mayfair Invitational.
Seniors Tristen Jarvis and Jay Li had the match of the weekend as they played in the No. 1 doubles spot and beat Miles City.
"It was the best they have played all year and even the Miles City coach came up to me during the match impressed. Tristen was serving early in the match and found himself down Love-40. I've always used Love-40 as an opportunity, not a negative and Tristen did the same. He came back and won that game and from then on their opponents' spirits were crushed," Coach Dave Fuqua said.
Carter Amsler and Dylan Jolliffe closed their weekend with a strong win against Hardin's No. 1 doubles.
"Both doubles teams should feel very confident going into divisionals in two weeks," Fuqua said.
The coach noted that it has been a lot of fun watching the team close the gap on the division after a rough spring weather start.
Keisha Ylarde and Bridgette Litwiller had a good match against the Billings Central #2 doubles.
"As I checked in on them, they couldn't handle Bridgette's first serve. The first year freshman is really turning into a weapon," Fuqua said.
The Red Devils take on Miles City this Saturday in a full two out of three set divisional format.
"I am looking forward to an intense week of practice as the season comes to a close," Fuqua added.
Following are the DCHS scores made available from the Billings Central Mayfair Invitational. Some scores are incomplete as the event was rained out on Friday.
(DCHS tennis athletes listed first)
DCHS vs. Havre
Altea Conti lost to Rayna Johnson 5-7, 3-6; Ramey Coon def. Chloe Bricker 6-4, 6-3; Morgan Persons lost to Amaya Bliwernit 6-7 (1-7), 3-6; Tessa Gallup lost to Lindsay Leinwand 3-6, 2-6
DCHS 3, Fergus 4
Conti lost to Skyler Rutten 4-6, 4-6; Coon lost to Maggie Fulbright 3-6, 3-6; Bri Barnick lost to Taylor Stephens 3-6, 2-6; Olivia Johnson def. Maya Dengel 6-3, 7-6 (!)
Milia Lucido and Piper Knoll lost to Lexi Bradenburch ad Lauren Plagenz 3-6, 4-6; Keisha Ylarde and Bridget Litwiller def. Teaghan Vaira and Lucy Baker 6-2, 6-2; Asia Niccolai and Connely Conradsen def. Malikai Arminkang and Makala Dick 6-4, 6-3
DCHS 0, Hardin 6
Conti lost to Deb Don't Mix 6-3, 3-6, 10; Coon lost to Calenia Vizearra 2-6, 4-6; Johnson lost to Taryn Kalini 2-6, 3-6; Barnick lost to LmKylah Sees the Ground 2-6, 4-6
Lucido and Knoll lost to Trinity Left Hand and Avery Schubert 2-6, 4-6; Ylarde and Litwiller lost to Ocully Black Eagle and Tana Crytill 2-6, 2-6
DCHS vs. Billings Central
Conti def. Caitlin MacIntyre 6-4, 6-3; Coon lost to Alison Herold 7-6(1), 3-6, 1-0 (6); Gallup lost to Natalie Newbury 2-6, 2-6; Person def. Ella Fairbanks 6-4, 6-7 ($)
Knoll and Lucido lost to Ava Schaak and Maia Menke 2-6, 2-6; Ylarde and Litwiller def. Milana Michalsky and Mati Martina 6-3, 6-4
DCHS vs. Hardin
Colson Staiger def. James Noteboom 6-2, 6-2
DCHS 1, Billings Central 6
Staiger lost to Hank Jagozinski 5-7, 5-7; Dominick Ryan lost to Filippo Caparso 3-6, 3-6; Jake Wade lost to Jason Coleman 3-6, 3-6; Joey Barnick lost to Evan Miller 6-2, 2-6, 6-10
Tristen Jarvis and Jay Li lost to Matthew Newbury and Gabbo Giammattei 2-6, 2-6; Amsler and Jolliffe def. JJ Michalsky and Paul Reinbold 6-2, 6-3; Kooper Kutzler and Branson Fornal lost to David Ramshaw and Aiden Molloy 6-3, 4-6, 7-10
DCHS 4, Havre 3
Jarvis lost to Carter Spangler 6-2, 6-3; Li def. Callen Stoner 6-3, 6-3; Staiger def. Gavin Hall 6-3, 6-3 Ryan def. Robin Olson 6-3, 6-2
Amsler and Jolliffe def. Connor McKay and Reid Kato 6-3, 6-2; Wade and Barnick lost to Max Spangler and Jacson Headress 2-6, 6-3, 7-10; Keston Barthel and Konnley Barthel lost to Carter Chagron and Mason Kinsella 4-6, 2-6