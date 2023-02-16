Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review, the Dawson County Review, and Glendive Independent, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.
25 Years Old
Shoppers and local employees of Buttrey Food and Drug will see few changes following the recent purchase of Buttrey by Albertson’s Inc.
“I think from an employee standpoint and a customer standpoint, it’s going to be fairly transparent,” said John Sullivan, who is with the Buttrey’s Human Resources department. ”The plan is that the store will continue to operate for the next four to six months as Buttrey,” Sullivan said.
Other than changers in the signs and in employee uniforms, the store will continue to operate as it has been. All local employees will be retained, including senior management, Sullivan said.
- — — — -
50 Years Old
Miss Eastern Montana, Debbie Kniepkamp, enthusiastically encourages all young women to enter the 1973 Miss Eastern Montana Pageant to be held in Glendive March 15. The event is sponsored locally by the Kiwanis Club and Beta Sigma Phi.
Entry blanks can be obtained by writing Maxine Oakland or by calling 365-3491. A party will be held for contestants with slides shown, a visit from Miss Eastern Montana and an explanation of the pageant. This will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the hospitality room of the First Security Bank. Attendance at this party does not obligate you in any way; just come and find out more about the 1973 Miss Eastern Montana Pageant
- — — — -
Glendive Mayor L.C. (Jiggs) Allen announced Friday that he would seek election to a second term in the office he now holds at the municipal election on April 3.
Allen, a resident of Glendive for the past 26 years, owned and operated the Coast-to-Coast Store here for 21 years prior to selling it about five years ago.
He an his wife, Lois, have managed the Grandview Apartments for the past few years.
100 Years AgoTRAFFIC BROUGHT TO STANDSTILL BY TERRIFIC STORMS
“The worst storm in the history of railroading on the Northern Pacific system,” is the declaration made by local railroad men is commenting on the weather, which has piled up the snow on the track virtually all of the way from the Twin cities to the coast, seriously hampered traffic even in the most favored sections, and brought it to a complete standstill in North Dakota.
An indication of the intensity of the storm and of its effects is given in the fact that Train No. 1, which should have reached Glendive on Tuesday evening, was reported yesterday afternoon to be still stalled in the deep snow near Winston, a small station about 60 miles east of Bismarck.
The train was fighting its way thru the blinding snow, with two powerful locomotives. The side bars of one of the engines broke, and the other “died.” The train came to a standstill.
Efforts were made to clear the track from Jamestown to the marooned train with snow plows, but the deep, closely packed drifts resisted all such attempts and yesterday afternoon rotaries, pushed by two powerful freight engines, were endeavoring to cut their way through.
- — — — -
DRY AND WETS IN ASSEMBLY PREPARE FOR BIG “SCRAP”
Introduction in the lower house by Mrs. McCarty of this county, of a bill to place upon the Montana statues the prohibition measure, which was carried by a majority vote at the election nearly seven years ago, is likely to be productive of a big “scrap” in the legislative assembly, in the opinion of the Helena Record-Herald which has the following to say:
“To place the original prohibition act, as voted by the people in 1916 and which went into effect on January 1, 1919, upon the statutes again, Mrs. Catherine Calk McCarty of Dawson county plans to open a fight in the house of representatives within a few days. Mrs. McCarty is now preparing the bill, which, although the author denies it was introduced with that intention, will kill the Siegfriedt act, passed in 1921, permitting physicians to write liquor prescriptions for medicinal purposes.