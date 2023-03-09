Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review and the Yellowstone Monitor, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.
25 Years Old
Local residents driving through West Glendive the past couple of days may have experienced deja-vu. It was less than one year ago that Glendive became the largest truck stop in the state when blizzard conditions caused road closures. Trucks filled the Kmart shopping Plaza and the Trail Star parking lot, along with areas of the Sunrise subdivision, including the Friendly True Value parking lot.
Truckers weren’t the only ones stranded. All motels in town were full. The National Guard Armory took in many travelers, providing them with cots and food, but even the armory ran out of room and was turning people away Friday.
- - - - -
Respite care can be a lifesaver for families with children who have disabilities.
Laurie and Calvin Simard of Glendive say they don’t know what they would do without the assistance of Carmen Orcutt, a respite care provider referred to them by the Developmental Educational Assistance Program. Every other weekend their 10-year-old son Jason spends two nights with the Orcutt family, giving Laurie and Calvin a break from the minute-by-minute attention he needs.
While his needs are complex, taking care of him for a short time doesn’t require specialized training. Chelsea Preimesberger, a middle school student who spent school recesses with Jason as a “peer buddy” when they attended the same school, really learned to love him. “All he wants is a friend,” she said. “He is a really special boy.”
- - - - -
Tom Taylor, Glendive’s retiring fire chief, said he learned first hand how to stop, drop and roll during the big Milliron grass fire over 15 years ago. “I turned around to run up over a hill when I saw the wall of fire coming, but I fell down. Steve Hilliard saw me fall and he came over there with his pickup to get me,” Taylor said. Taylor burned off his hair and eyebrows off before he got out of there.
Taylor’s last day as chief with the Glendive Fire Department was Feb. 25, ending with a retirement party that was given at city hall.
50 Years Old
For the third consecutive year, Kansas City Chiefs' placekicker Jan Stenerud will serve as honorary “head coach” for the Montana Special Olympics. Stenerud, a native of Norway who graduated from Montana State University, will head a contingent of approximately 25 “coaches”…all prominent in Montana athletic circles. The “coaching staff” will conduct clinics, perform exhibitions, and assist in the staging of the games.
- - - - -
Dawson County Heart Fund chairman Gary Huncovsky announced the names of key volunteers who will spearhead the 1973 Heart Fund drive.
Committee chairman who will serve during the door to door residential drive are Genevieve Thielman, Dylan Healy, Veronica Cavanagh, Donna Stoltz, Yvonne McGrane, Arla Mastvelten, Eula Langton, Nikki Dufner, June Eyer, Tom Taylor, Leroy Dufner, Sandy Barth and Shirley Wittman.
100 Years Ago
A survey made by the Glendive Chamber of Commerce not only disclosed the development of the lignite coal industry in the vicinity off Glendive during the past few years but also demonstrated the immense value for the wagon bridge crossing the Yellowstone river at this point as a carrier of traffic to that city. Its impairment or loss would inflict a very serious blow to the economic life of the community and impede traffic of all kinds. The bridge is the only connecting link between the north and the south sides of the river open to vehicles between Fallon and Fairview.
About 95 percent of the fuel burned in Glendive is lignite coal which is mined within a radius of 15 miles of the city. Of this amount about 90 per cent is hauled across the river bridge in wagons and trucks. The farmers largely supply the winter fuel needs for domestic consumption and the trucks bring in the coal for the Eastern Montana Light and Power Company, the local public utility.