Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review and the Yellowstone Monitor, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.
25 Years AgoAutumn Fladmo, 15, was crowned “Teen Miss Dance Challenge International” in the Dakota Dance Challenge Pageant in Williston, N.D.
Fladmo also received Dance Challenge awards for her solo performances in the junior teen category, including outstanding pointe, outstanding lyrical, first, second and third high overall high score intermediate solo and second overall high score advanced solo.
She was awarded an excellence award for her pointe solo “Dying Swan.”
In the recent “I Love Dance” competition in Billings, Fladmo was selected as the “sweetheart finalist.” For her solo performance, she received first and second-place in intermediate ballet.
Fladmo will be traveling to New York in August 1998 to participate in the national “I love Dance” competition.
- — — — -
The driver of the Wibaux County High School (WCHS) choir bus slowed down in the Interstate as it neared the accident scene. A van had apparently rolled, and there were people laying beside the highway injured. The bus was the first on the scene. Not knowing what else to do, the driver turned and asked the students if anyone knew CPR or first aid.
Fourteen miles east of Glendive a 1992 Ford van driven by 15-year-old Matthew Allan from Marble, Minn., rolled. Patricia Allan, 16 and their father Kenneth, 42, were passengers in the vehicle.
Matthew and Patricia were thrown out and Kenneth was not thrown from the van. No one in the van was wearing their seat belts.
Five students in the bus said that they knew first aid. When the students exited the bus to assess the situation, they saw Matthew walking around, the girl laying in the ditch and the man was still in the van, according to Jennifer Banister, one of the students.
Banister said her training kicked in and she didn’t have to stop and think about what to do.
The other WCHS students who used their training were Clay Obrigewitch, Janet Banister, Natasha Adorni and Justin Horton.
50 Years AgoGlendive area residents will be treated to an outstanding parade on the afternoon of May 18 when 12 Shrine units will participate in a procession here. Harold Wester, Glendive Shriner, outlined plans for the event at a meeting of the merchants committee of the chamber of commerce Tuesday noon in the Carriage House.
Wester reported that hundreds of Shriners will be passing through here enroute to a Shrine Ceremonial on May 19 in Sidney.
- — — — -
“The Wizard of Oz” is coming to Glendive May 19. The favorite children’s play will be presented at 3 and 7 p.m. that Saturday in the Dawson County High School auditorium by the Missoula Children’s Theatre Association.
This professional theater company, now on tour of Montana cities and towns, is bering brought to Glendive by the local branch of the American Association of University Women and the City-County Recreation Department and jointly sponsored by a grant from the Montana Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts incWashington, D.C., a federal agency created by Act of Congress in 1965.
100 Years Ago“The Glendive-Fallon irrigation project is one of the most feasible I have ever examined and I have been on nearly every irrigation project in the country,” says Melvin Johnson, appraiser for the Bankers Reserve Deposit Company, Denver, Colorado. He spent four days studying every phase of the Glendive-Fallon irrigation scheme and made a thorough examination of the territory, its water possibilities, the power plant and fuel resources. “Compared to the irrigation enterprises of Utah and Colorado, your local irrigation project presents no serious construction or operation problems. It is mere childs’ play to construct it and operate it.
- — — — -
A mother and child consultation center will be held at the Washington School next Saturday afternoon under the auspices of the Health Department of the Woman’s Club. All mothers and expectant mothers are urged to attend and bring especially the babies and children of pre-school age. This is not a treatment clinic, but a physician and nurse will be present to offer advice and examination which will promote health for mothers and babies.
Automobiles will be provided for all mothers living at a distance if the call is not made too late. Any desiring an auto to call for them, please notify Mrs. A.L. Hammeral or call the Washington School as early as possible.
This clinic is for the benefit of the mothers and babies living in Glendive but another clinic will be held on next Tuesday for the benefit of mothers and their children who live in surrounding country.This day is being observed in Glendive as Ford Day and it is expected that a large number of ranchers and farmers and their wives and families will be present. A prize of five dollars has been offered by Mr. O.E. Lee to the best baby examined on the two days. It is probable that other prizes will be offered.
