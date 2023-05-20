Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review and the Yellowstone Monitor, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.

25 Years AgoAutumn Fladmo, 15, was crowned “Teen Miss Dance Challenge International” in the Dakota Dance Challenge Pageant in Williston, N.D.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters