Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review and the Yellowstone Monitor, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.
25 Years Ago
Glendive Medical Center (GMC) recently announced that construction has begun for the new assisted living facility, and the Glendive Medical Center Board of Directors has chosen the name “The Heritage” for the facility.
“’The Heritage’ portrays the essence of quality and image for the type of facility we are building as well as the tradition and commitment Glendive Medical Center has had in the community for over 30 years,” said a press release from GMC.
The facility will be completed by Schwartz Construction in September of 1998. Those who would like more information or to be placed on a waiting list should contact Penny Zimmerman in Administration at 365-3306.
- - - - -
Proceeds from a special memorial auction held last summer by the DCHS classes of 1956, 1957 and 1958 have been given to the Dawson College Scholarship fund.
Karen Deaton, class reunion treasurer, presented the check of $3,000 to Don Kettner March 31. At a special meeting last month class representatives drafted guidelines for scholarship applications.
One semester scholarships will be made available to any DCHS graduate, with first consideration going to former DCHS non-traditional students, all maintaining a 3.0 GPA.
50 Years Ago
Glendive area residents will be treated to an outstanding parade on the afternoon of May 18 when 12 Shrine units will participate in a procession here. Harold Wester, Glendive Shriner, outlined plans for the event at a meeting of the merchants committee of the chamber of commerce Tuesday noon in the Carriage House.
Wester reported that hundreds of Shriners will be passing through here enroute to a Shrine Ceremonial on May 19 in Sidney.
- - - - -
“The Wizard of Oz” is coming to Glendive May 19. The favorite children’s play will be presented at 3 and 7 p.m. that Saturday in the Dawson County High School auditorium by the Missoula Children’s Theatre Association.
This professional theater company, now on tour of Montana cities and towns, is bering brought to Glendive by the local branch of the American Association of University Women and the City-County Recreation Department and jointly sponsored by a grant from the Montana Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts incWashington, D.C., a federal agency created by Act of Congress in 1965.
100 Years Ago
“The Glendive-Fallon irrigation project is one of the most feasible I have ever examined and I have been on nearly every irrigation project in the country,” says Melvin Johnson, appraiser for the Bankers Reserve Deposit Company, Denver, Colorado. He spent four days studying every phase of the Glendive-Fallon irrigation scheme and made a thorough examination of the territory, its water possibilities, the power plant and fuel resources. “Compared to the irrigation enterprises of Utah and Colorado, your local irrigation project presents no serious construction or operation problems. It is mere childs’ play to construct it and operate it.
- - - - -
The baby clinics held in Glendive last Saturday and Tuesday were a great success. Thee were 130 babies and children of pre-school age examined at the clinic, and on Saturday the crowd was so great that some were obliged to wait for two hours before they could get in. After the children were weighed and measured they were examined by physicians who noted any physical defects and then they were sent to a nurse who inquired into their health habits, such as whether they slept with open windows, and the kind of food they took, the amount of milk, etc.
The clinics were conducted under the auspices of the health department of the Glendive Woman's Club, and Miss Leon, was in charge.