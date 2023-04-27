Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review and the Yellowstone Monitor, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.
25 Years Ago
The Dawson County commissioners have had a chairlift installed at the courthouse to meet requirements of the Americans with Disability Act (ADA). Now that the bugs have been worked out and the chair has been inspected, the chairlift is now fully operational, according to commissioner Doug Barone.
“It is nice to finally have it finished, but now we need the public to know that the chairlift is available,” Commissioner Kathy Alley said.
The commissioners were quick to point out that the chairlift was not paid for with taxpayer dollars. “It was paid for by oil royalties of the county,” Barone said.
- - - - -
Jo Buller and Jake Buxbaum were married Saturday, Jan. 4, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Glendive. The Rev. James Hageman officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Tom and Linda Buller of Glendive. The groom is the son of Doug and Glenda Buxbaum, also of Glendive. Grandparents of the bride are Vern and Violet Buller and Helen Skogas` of Glendive. The groom’s grandparents are Art and Laura Kurtz and Viola Buxbaum, all of Glendive.
The newlyweds are currently living near Fallon, where the groom is farming and ranching. The bride is currently employed at Eastmont Human Services Center.
50 Years Ago
Cash and checks amounting to $6,074 the bulk of it in checks, was taken from the office of Alken Motors in a break-in some time Wednesday night, according to the Glendive police department. Tom Boje, owner, reported the break-in to police about 7:50 a.m. Thursday.
Entry was gained by breaking a window in the rear of the building. Investigation is continuing.
- - - - -
Several different recreational activities are scheduled this spring by the Recreation Department. Those scheduled to begin in Glendive are as follows:
1) CAKE DECORATING in the Dawson College Student Center; 2) The basics in LEATHERCRAFT will be offered at Dawson College, No. 144.; 3) DECOUPAGE will be offered at Prospect School; 4) CROCHETING BEADS will be offered twice during the spring; 5) CANDLE MAKING will meet in Dawson College, No. 143; 6) A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL LEAGUE is now being formed. Teams will compete with each opt-her during the spring.
100 Years Ago
“The Glendive-Fallon irrigation project is one of the most feasible I have ever examined and I have been on nearly every irrigation project in the country,” says Melvin Johnson, appraiser for the Bankers Reserve Deposit Company, Denver, Colorado. He spent four days studying every phase of the Glendive-Fallon irrigation scheme and made a thorough examination of the territory, its water possibilities, the power plant and fuel resources. “Compared to the irrigation enterprises of Utah and Colorado, your local irrigation project presents no serious construction or operation problems. It is mere childs’ play to construct it and operate it.
- - - - -
Tomorrow evening will be the next installment of the five act Vaudeville which appears at the Rose theatre and two of the numbers are especially good acts, the Dancing Higgins in “Smiles and Whirls.”
Special music and scenery, beautiful stage settings and costumes mark the unique act of the Dancing Higgins – an elaborate headliner so far as the display of terpsichorean art is concerned. The music was all written especially for them while their dancing will be found to be of a very original sort. The act is one of Ackerman and Harris features from Chicago and is proving a big sensation where ever it is played.