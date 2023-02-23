Richey Education Almanac Feb 23, 2023 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHAT'S HAPPENINGMonday, Feb. 27Missoula Children’s Theatre – AladdinFFA Leadership and FBM CDE at PlentywoodTuesday, Feb. 28Missoula Children’s Theatre – AladdinWednesday, March 1Missoula Children’s Theatre – AladdinThursday, March 26:30 p.m. – R&L Fusion Co-op Board meeting; Richey HS Library Missoula Children’s Theatre – AladdinFriday, March 3Missoula Children’s Theatre – Aladdin Performance- - - - -RICHEY SCHOOL MENUFebruary, 27-March 3All School BreakfastMonday: Fruit PizzaTuesday: Breakfast BurritosWednesday: Egg McMuffinThursday: Oatmeal and BagelsFriday: Doughnut and FruitFebruary LunchMonday: Hamburger Green Bean Casserole, Cookies, Mixed VegetablesTuesday: Spaghetti, Breadstick, Carrots, CookiesWednesday: Hamburgers and Chips, Vegetable Sticks, CookiesThursday: Super Potato Oles, Corn, Chocolate CakeFriday: Chicken and Waffles, Peas, Bars Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Sports Gastronomy Menu The Economy Missoula Children's Theater Richey Schools Trending now Defendants in Carrier homicide make initial appearance Elks announce abrupt, indefinite closure of Gunners Ridge Red Devils defeat Sidney in last game of the season Farm-to-Table looks forward to fresh start beginning Monday GUSB votes to put $8 mil bond before voters in May Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form