Richey Schools: May 22-27 May 18, 2023 WHAT'S HAPPENING: May 22-27Thursday, May 25State Class "C" HS Track Meet Begins in Laurel3 p.m. – State Track Team DepartsFriday, May 26State Class "C" HS Track Meet in LaurelSaturday, May 27State Class "C" HS Track Meet in LaurelLUNCH MENUSMonday: Chef's ChoiceTuesday: Chef's ChoiceWednesday: Chef's ChoiceThursday: Sack LunchesBREAKFAST MENUSMonday: Oatmeal and BagelsTuesday: Breakfast CasseroleWednesday: Breakfast SandwichThursday: Cinnamon Rolls