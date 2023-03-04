Richey Schools: Menus and Activities for March 6-10 Mar 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHAT’S HAPPENINGMonday March 6• Boys Eastern C Divisional Basketball Tournament Challenge Game (if necessary)Tuesday, March 7• 5 p.m. — Richey Schools Calendar MeetingWednesday, March 8• Boys and Girls State Class C Basketball Tournament in BillingsThursday, March 9• End of Third Quarter• Boys and Girls State Class C Basketball Tournament in BillingsFriday, March 10• NO SCHOOL• Boys and Girls State Class C Basketball Tournament in BillingsSaturday, March 11• Boys and Girls State Class C Basketball Tournament in BillingsSCHOOL MENUMarch 6-10, 2023All School March BreakfastMonday: Muffins and Fruit SaladTuesday: Oatmeal and ToastWednesday: Fruity WafflesThursday: Breakfast BurritosAll-School LunchMonday: Fajitas, Corn, CookiesTuesday: Baked Potato Bar, Vegetable SticksWednesday: Tacos, Vegetable Sticks, CookiesThursday: Orange Chicken, Rice, Vegetable Slices, Rice Crispy TreatsAll meals are served with vegetable, fruit and milk. Salad bar available for all grades. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Richey School School Menu Food Restaurant Industry Sports Linguistics Botany Agriculture Pharmaceuticals Trending now Glendive Schools lose 35 students in four months Business owners honored for providing community Thanksgiving meal Sagebrush Alley Senior Center News Glendive Police Department chief requests wage increase for dual-status officer Dawson County Economic Development will purchase new event infrastructure with grant funds Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form