RICHEY SCHOOL MENUFebruary, 13-17, 2023All School BreakfastMonday: Muffins and FruitTuesday: DoughnutsWednesday: Breakfast BurritosThursday: French ToastAll School LunchMonday: Meat Pockets, Vegetable Sticks, CookiesTuesday: Pizza, Salad, Brownies, Mixed VegetablesWednesday: Corn Dogs, Fries, Vegetable Sticks, Rice Crispy TreatsThursday: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, CookiesAll meals are served with vegetable, fruit and milk. Salad bar available for all grades.- — — — — — — — — -WHAT'S HAPPENINGWeek of February 13-18RICHEY SPIRIT WEEK !!Monday February 13• 1:45 p.m. — Community Pep Rally in Lambert (All are invited to attend.)• 6 p.m. — R&L Fusion Girls Basketball at Sidney for HS District 2-C Basketball Tournament; The band will play for this game2-C District Basketball in Sidney all week